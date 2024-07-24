The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System (BMDS) on Wednesday, validating network centric warfare weapon apparatus consisting of long range sensors, low latency communication system and MCC and advance interceptor missiles.

The test has demonstrated Nation’s indigenous capability to defend against the Ballistic Missiles of 5,000 km class, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement after the successful flight test of the BMDS.

The MoD said, the target missile was launched at 4.20 pm from ‘LC-IV Dhamra’, which is in Kendrapara district of Odisha, mimicking adversary ballistic missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the air defence (AD) interceptor system.

Trial objectives

The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched from LC-III at ITR, Chandipurat, at 4.26 pm. The flight test fully met all the trial objectives validating complete network centric warfare weapon system consisting of Long Range Sensors, low latency communication system and MCC and Advance Interceptor missiles, the Ministry stated.

“The performance of the missile was monitored from the flight data captured by Range tracking instruments like Electro-Optical Systems, Radar and Telemetry Stations deployed by ITR,Chandipur at various locations including on-board ship,” the Ministry informed.

The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile, stated the MoD, is an indigenously developed two stage solid propelled ground launched missile system meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude bracket of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions.

A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO for the successful flight test and stated that it has “again demonstrated the Ballistic Missiles Defence capability”.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat appreciated his colleagues untiring effort and contribution culminating into successful flight test.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit