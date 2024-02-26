The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)has handed over 23 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) to 22 industries in domains such as electronics, laser technology, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics.

The licences were handed over during a DRDO-industry meet organised at the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024, Pune, on Sunday. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

The agreements are for the manufacture of Carbon/ Carbon Aircraft brakes for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the 100 m Infantry Foot Bridge Floating, 40 mm High Explosive Anti-Personnel (HEAP) Grenade for UBGL, and the Full Trailer of a 70t Tank Transporter for the MBT Arjun Mk - 1A, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement released late on Sunday night. They also cover the Expendable Mobile Shelter Solar Heated Shelter, NMR-Supercapacitor, Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF (WHHTI) and High Pressure Water Mist Fire Suppression System (HP WMFSS), the Ministry said.

The products based on these DRDO technologies will boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence.

The DRDO also handed over SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) assessment certificates to nine industry partners. SAMAR is a benchmark to measure the competence of defence manufacturing enterprises.

Dr Kamat reiterated DRDO’s commitment to provide all technology support for the development of Indian defence industries, for the realisation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to him, the recent success of DRDO products has not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology, but also provided industries opportunities in the defence manufacturing sector.

An Open House session was also organised for industries to express their challenges, expectations and the kind of support needed, so at to refine a framework for ease of doing business and facilitate industry, the MoD statement said.

The industry was also briefed about the latest policies and procedures through which DRDO is supporting industries. Some of the policies discussed include transfer of technology, test & evaluation support, technological and scientific support, R&D funding to industry under TDF, and free use of DRDO patents by industry and the SAMAR scheme.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit