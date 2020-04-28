Dubai may open up for tourists in July

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Dubai hopes to reopen for tourists at the beginning of July, after halting most arrivals last month to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The process will be gradual and could be delayed until September, depending on global trends, Helal Al Marri, director general of Dubais Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.
Many countries remain closed and its more about the bilateral discussions, Al Marri said. Is it going to be July when things start slowly opening up? Is it going to be September? We just need to make sure were ready if things come earlier than expected.
Dubai, which spent years turning itself into the Middle Easts main business and tourism hub, attracts millions of visitors annually thanks to its beaches, luxury hotels and high-end malls.
Last week the government announced it would ease a strict lockdown and allow some commercial and transport activities to restart. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, has reported around 10,800 cases of Covid-19.
Dubai received 16.7 million tourists last year, according to official estimates. India, Saudi Arabia and the U.K. have been the emirates most important markets for years, though the number of Chinese visitors is climbing rapidly.
While the pandemic has driven tourist arrivals to zero, the industry will bounce back and evolve to focus more on health and hygiene, Al Marri said.
That will probably mean higher costs for hotels, he said. The government is providing support for the beleaguered sector by reducing some fees -- including a 50% cut in municipality payments.
Al Marri said it was not up to the government to restrict construction of hotels, even amid a glut of rooms.
In Dubai, interacting with the sector, they are not interested at all in the government controlling either supply or pricing of hotel rooms, he said. Investors in the hotels definitely have the expertise and the experience to make their own decisions.
