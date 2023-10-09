Early intervention methods for diabetes treatment, including medication, dietary adjustments, and exercise, have proven to be highly effective, as highlighted by a survey conducted by the healthcare platform MediBuddy.

Gathering insights from 8,000 participants, the survey revealed that the prevalence of pre-diabetes is 32.5 per cent, while the prevalence of diabetes is 11.31 per cent. Furthermore, 13.7 per cent of diabetes cases were among males, with only 5.3 per cent among females.

The average age of individuals with diabetes was over 50 years, notably higher than that of pre-diabetic patients, between 20 and 40 years. Most of the patients took routine health check-ups, where they were initially diagnosed with either diabetes or pre-diabetes. The majority of these patients sought our care following their regular health examinations, during which they received their initial diagnosis of either diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Over a period of 7-8 months, the combination of medication, dietary modifications, and exercise resulted in significant improvements, including a 1.8 per cent decrease in HBA1C levels and a 1 kg/m2 reduction in BMI, said the report.

For cases with substantial comorbidities or unstable diabetes, patients were educated about the importance of regular physical follow-ups, which they received from network doctors.

“One of the most noteworthy trends we’ve observed is the decreasing age at which prediabetes is diagnosed. This underscores the effectiveness of early detection and management in preventing its progression to diabetes. Similarly, early detection and proactive management of diabetes can lead to lower blood sugar levels, reduced medication needs, and the prevention or delay of complications,” noted Dr. Preeti Kumar Goyal, Vice President of Medical Services at MediBuddy vHealth.

The significance of preventive medicine is in reducing healthcare costs; enhancing longevity, and improving the quality of life, said Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations at MediBuddy. She advocated for a shift in the healthcare industry from a reactive approach to a more proactive and primary care-centred model, whether delivered at home or in the workplace..

Further, the report stated that India accounts for one in seven adults worldwide living with diabetes. Telemedicine, which provides access to high-quality healthcare, can play a crucial role in promoting preventive care and reducing health risks, particularly in developing countries with a disproportionate doctor-to-patient ratio.