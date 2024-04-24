The European Union’s (EU) recent decision to simplify the Schengen visa process for Indian travellers is expected to surge tourism from India to Europe. Industry leaders predict a potential 10-15 per cent increase in travel demand on top of the already existing 50 per cent y-o-y growth.

Hassle-free

A new “cascade” visa regime has been introduced for eligible Indians earlier this week. This eliminates the repetitive hassle of frequent applications. Indian travellers who have obtained and used two Schengen visas within the past three years can now secure a two-year multi-entry visa. After successfully using the two-year visa, a five-year multi-entry visa may be issued, provided the passport remains valid.

“The recent changes in Schengen Visa regulations are a game-changer for the travel industry, especially outbound travel from India,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip. “The introduction of multi-year visas has already led to a 10-12 per cent surge in interest among Indian travellers on our platform,” Pitti highlighted.

Top destinations

He added, pointing to a clear increase in travel intent, “France, Greece, Switzerland, Italy and Germany remain the most preferred destinations, but emerging destinations like the Czech Republic and Poland are also capturing attention.”

The new visa regime isn’t just good news for frequent travellers. Travel companies like SOTC are reporting a three-fold increase in travel demand for this summer, with Europe as the top choice. This trend extends beyond major cities, with Tier 2 and 3 cities also showing a growing appetite for exploration.

“Indians are becoming increasingly adventurous travellers and we’re seeing a strong interest in our tours to new destinations like Portugal, Croatia, and Slovenia,” noted Daniel D’souza, President and Country Head of Holidays at SOTC Travel. This highlights a shift towards exploring fresh locations.

With the new visa system, frequent travellers can now book trips more easily without worrying about visa applications. This is expected to streamline travel and encourage repeat visits, fostering stronger cultural connections between India and Europe, D’souza added.

Surge in demand

“Visas are a major hurdle for Indian travellers,” explained Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head at Thomas Cook India. “So, the new Schengen ‘cascade’ ruling, offering extended validity for repeat visitors, brings much-needed ease and convenience, creating a significant boost in demand for the region. Europe continues to head our leaderboard for the upcoming summer season - with a surge in demand of 35 per cent y-o-y. “ Kale said.

Karthick Prabu, Head of Strategy at Cleartrip, believes the new visa regime will encourage more frequent travel. “With India’s outbound travel gaining strong momentum, in the long run, booking lead times to European countries could shrink as frequent travelers will be able to book their trips instantly without visa worries,” he said.

The new visa program signifies a positive development for both European tourism and India-EU relations. It streamlines travel for Indian citizens, fosters tourism growth with a potential double-digit increase and strengthens business ties between the two regions, players added.