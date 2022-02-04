ED arrests Punjab CM's nephew on charges of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border State, officials said on Friday.

They said Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.

Honey is the son of Channi’s sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about ₹8 crore cash.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20.