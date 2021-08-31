News

ED begins quizzing Tollywood celebrities in drugs case

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 31, 2021

Director Puri Jagannath   -  The Hindu

Film director Puri Jagannath attends interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate has begun to dig deep into the narcotics drugs case filed in Hyderabad in 2017. Top film director Puri Jagannath has appeared at the ED’s office here for quizzing by the sleuths about the money trail and other aspects of the case.

The ED is probing the money trail and Tollywood personalities role in the case that rocked the State in 2017. Over 60 people were grilled by the Telangana in 2017 and a few chargesheets were filed after the Prohibition and Excise Department conducted a probe into the case, which hit the national headlines.

However, the case didn’t make much progress after that. The ED, however, has revived the case and served notices to some top film industry celebrities under the Money Laundering Act.

Published on August 31, 2021

