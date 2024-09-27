The Enforcement Directorate, in a supplementary prosecution complaint last month, has accused former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad of acquiring land parcels in lieu of appointments in railways through a modus operandi that obscured his direct involvement in the scam but facilitated the ultimate benefit to his family.

The land parcels allegedly acquired by the Lalu Prasad’s family when the latter was Railway Minister during UPA regime at undervalued prices through gift deeds and shell companies have been classified as “proceeds of crime” (PoC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by the ED.

Lalu Prasad, through his family and associates, orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to conceal the acquisition of the PoC, the ED charged.

The ED said the investigation revealed that landowners, primarily in Mahua Bagh of Patna, were lured to sell their land at throw away prices with the promise of jobs in the Railways at the time when Lalu Prasad was the Minister.

Several of these parcels were located adjacent to lands already held by the Yadav family. Six of the seven land parcels under scanner were allegedly linked to Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad’s wife, and were obtained either directly or indirectly, the ED revealed.

The agency discovered that M/s A K Infosystems Private Ltd and other entities were used to add another layer to cloud the connection between the land acquisitions and the job-for-land scam.

Alleged conspiracy

Sharing details of the larger alleged conspiracy, the ED stated Amit Katyal, a close associate of Yadavs, transferred the ownership of A K Infosystems, after acquiring land parcels, to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Lalu’s son, at a nominal price.

Bhola Yadav, a close associate of Lalu Prasad, was identified as the key facilitator in these transactions.

Bhola is said to have admitted to investigators that he persuaded landowners near the Yadav family’s holdings to sell their properties in exchange for jobs in the Railways.

The properties were transferred through intermediaries such as personnel staff of Rabri Devi, Hridyanand Chaudhary and Lallan Chaudhary, stated the ED.

The controversial properties were often portrayed as gifts from distant relatives, but ED stated that Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti denied knowing these individuals.

Tejashwi Yadav, in his statement under the PMLA, admitted that while he was a shareholder in A K Infosystems, the company had not engaged in any business activity, the ED stated.

Tejashwi said he was unaware of many details of the company’s operations. He, however, acknowledged investments made by him in the property at New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which the agency suspected was purchased from the scam money.

On the other hand, Lalu Prasad denied any involvement in the acquisition of land and claimed ignorance of the companies and individuals involved in the transactions. But, the ED stated that the investigation contradicted these claims, showing his direct role in appointments and the land deals.

Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne has issued summons to Lalu Prasad, his two sons and other six accused, asking them to appear on October 7.

