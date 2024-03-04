The Enforcement Directorate has questioned real estate billionare Niranjan Hiranandani in a foreign exchange violation case more than a month after searches were carried out its premises in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

Dubai-settled Niranjan Hiranandani, promoter of Mumbai-based leading real estate firm Hiranandani group, learnt to have submitted some documents in his defence to the sleuths after the probe agency issued summons seeking his appearance in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

His son Darshan Hiranandani was also summoned by the ED.

Niranjan, 73, recorded his statement in the case in which he and his family members have been accused of being beneficiaries of an offshore trust in Birtish Virgin Island that accumulated assets of more than $ 60 million.

The Group had said that it will cooperate with the ED probe which carried out searches at the premises of Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai in February.

