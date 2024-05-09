The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file chargesheet against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a trial judge in Rouse Avenue courts in the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday.

The same day Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the interim bail sought by Kejriwal, behind the bars since his arrest on March 21, in the money laundering probe of excise policy scam. All along AAP has been alleging that Kejriwal was arrested to ensure that he cannot campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the chargesheet is expected to cast a net around Kejriwal for allegedly being the ‘key conspirator’ and ‘mastermind’ of the liquor policy scam. The agency has accused the AAP of accepting ₹100 crore from a South Group to get a lucrative share in the Delhi liquor business. The bribe was allegedly used to fund AAP’s Goa Assembly election.

The chargesheet will provide fodder to the BJP to take on Kejriwal and his AAP as the Lok Sabha elections nears Delhi and Punjab where they are in power.

Meanwhile, the ED, to oppose bail to Delhi Chief Minister, filed a fresh affidavit in the apex court, stating that the right to campaign in polls is neither fundamental nor constitutional, and that no leader has been granted bail for elections ever if he or she is not contesting it.

“It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right,” the ED’s affidavit stated. The agency also emphasised that to its knowledge, “no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning even though he is not the contesting candidate. Even a contesting candidate is not granted interim bail if he is in custody for his own campaigning”.

On Wednesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the double Bench, said the interim order on bail will be pronounced on Friday but the main matter relating to the challenge of his arrest will also be simultaneously taken up the same day.

A Delhi court had extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till May 20 in the liquorgate.