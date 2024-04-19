More than one-third of the 158 qualified professionals who were welcomed into the 2024-25 batch of one-year full-time MBA (PGPX) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Thursday, have international exposure in work or studies.

The 19th batch of the PGPX consists of 117 (74 per cent) male students and 41 (26 per cent) female students from around 19 states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal and Gujarat, among others. Three students in the batch hail from foreign countries i.e. USA, Germany, and Nepal, stated an official release.

The new batch comes with an average work experience of 7.6 years and an average age of 30 years and 11 months. The highest number of students in this batch have joined from IT Products (19); Government Enterprises and Public Sector Undertaking (17); Consulting (17); Manufacturing/Engineering (16); Banking, Financial services and Insurance (13); Energy and Utilities (12); Pharma/Bio-Tech/Healthcare/Hospitals (9); Defence and Security (9); Retail/Ecommerce (7); and IT & ITeS (5), the release added.