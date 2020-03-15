Education

AIMRI gets accreditation as a certification body

Aries International Maritime Research Institute (AIMRI)has received accreditation from Emirates International Accreditation Centre as a Certification Body for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) Audits and certification.

This was after a series of audits carried out by the EIAC at the AIMRI premises in Sharjah as per the requirements of ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 standards. Sohan Roy, CEO of Aries Group of Companies received the accreditation from the CEO of EIAC in Dubai.

AIMRI is a part of the Aries Group, a multinational consortium in West Asia. It provides high quality education through a comprehensive, well-knit and most advanced course structure, to equip the young aspirants with skills to enhance their personality.

