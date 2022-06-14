Allen Career Institute forays into edtech space

Offline coaching major, Allen Career Institute (ACI) has forayed into edtech with the launch of its digital arm, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd. The company aims to improve learning outcomes for students in India and beyond through the new digital platform.

Allen Career Institute will offer a blend of digital and offline learning options. The new arm would enable students throughout their preparation by providing mentor support, career counseling and psychological counseling. Additionally, along with the flagship courses for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, the Institute will offer curated range of non-science courses in short-term, long-term, workshops, and crash course formats noted the company’s release.

Commenting on their move into the edtech space, Anand Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd said, “In the current environment where options are plenty, but pedagogy has been questionable, we felt the need to extend our services to more students who are not in a position to relocate to avail our services. Additionally, the ubiquity of digital will allow us to achieve scale at a faster rate without having to compromise on the quality of teaching.”

Pankaj Agarwal, Vice President, Allen Career Institute said, “With the launch of this platform, we are also expanding our offering to reach more students whose aspirations are diverse and not limited to science alone.” Allen Career Institute had raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree last month. With the launch of Allen Digital, the Group is eyeing to expand their roots beyond 40 cities in India, eliminating the compulsory need to reach classrooms for students who otherwise would not be able to pursue their dreams.