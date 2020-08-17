Education

Apex Court rejects petition to put off NEET, JEE exams

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Students’ career cannot be jeopardised, it said

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Apex court said that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

A petition was filed by 11 students seeking to defer NEET and JEE exams that are to be held in September.

The petitioners have also sought directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams only when normalcy returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition said, “The deadly pandemic Covid-19 has already affected about 20 lakh people in India and the situation is worsening with every passing day. Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death."

A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari heard the petition.

The JEE Main to be held from September 1 to 6 while JEE Advanced on September 27. The NEET will take place on September 13.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
coronavirus
entrance examination
education
Supreme Court of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.