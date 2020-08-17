Apex Court rejects petition to put off NEET, JEE exams

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Apex court said that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

A petition was filed by 11 students seeking to defer NEET and JEE exams that are to be held in September.

The petitioners have also sought directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams only when normalcy returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition said, “The deadly pandemic Covid-19 has already affected about 20 lakh people in India and the situation is worsening with every passing day. Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including Petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death."

A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari heard the petition.

The JEE Main to be held from September 1 to 6 while JEE Advanced on September 27. The NEET will take place on September 13.