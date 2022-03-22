Applications for CUET UG to be out in April first week

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in a public notice has informed that applications for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) will be available in the first week of April and that the test will be held in 13 different languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi and English.

Exam to be held in July

The UGC had on Monday announced the CUET UG from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in July. “A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG),” the notice put up by UGC, dated March 21, said.

With CUET UG, Class 12 exam results of students will not have any significance at the time of admission, except with regards to the eligibility criteria laid down by respective universities. At present, there are 45 universities funded by the UGC.

The CUET UG, which is expected to provide equal opportunities to students, will have a syllabus mirroring the Class 12 one and will have different sections including general test, domain-specific subjects and so on. The format of the CUET UG has been put up on the UGC website.

State universities, private universities and deemed universities can use the CUET scores for UG course admissions.