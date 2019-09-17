At SRM Institute, 6,000 students bag job offers

About 6,000 students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), formerly SRM University, have secured job offers during the current year placement season.

Most of the job offers were made in the IT services followed by IT product companies.

The highest salary package was made by Microsoft, at ₹41.6 lakh per annum.

Other top offers were from Amazon, which made 18 offers in the CTC range of ₹32 lakh per annum, followed by Barclays (25 offers of ₹10 lakh per annum) and start-up firm Udaan (four offers of ₹30 lakh per annum).

The big four IT companies — TCS, Infosys, Cognizant and Wipro — have made 4,749 offers to the graduating class of 2020, beating their previous year’s combined job offers of 3,020.

More than 120 companies have visited the campus this year since the commencement of the placement season on July 22. They have made close to 6,000 offers (including day one offers) as of now, according to Sriram S Padmanabhan, Director, Career Centre, SRMIST,

TCS (Ninja) has made 1,437 offers, followed by Infosys (1,315), Cognizant (1,175) and Wipro (822). Apart from this, TCS has made 183 offers under ‘Digital Track’ (CTC of 7 lakh per annum).

“This is the highest number of offers made by these four companies in any single campus in the country, he said.

Also, organisations such as Veritas and PayPal have made the internship offers whereby selected students would work in the companies during their final semester with a good prospect of bagging offers.

“More than 100 internships have been offered so far,” said Padmanabhan said adding, “We arrange mock interviews and impart advanced computing skills to the students as they prepare for the placement season.

SRMIST, home to more than 20,000 students, centralised the placement process at its Kattankulathur campus near Chennai and brought students from its other campuses in Modinagar, Ramapuram and Vadapalani.