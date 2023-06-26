Avodha Edutech has offered an opportunity to study various skill development courses for free.

On the occasion of the third anniversary, 100 people will be given courses free of charge. Joseph E. George, the CEO, announced this project at the anniversary celebration.

Admission to suitable courses out of 36 skill development courses, including medical coding, ethical hacking, corporate office assistant, and hospital management, will be done based on the aptitude interview conducted at the Avodha office at Kakkanad Infopark.

Avodha started operations in 2020 Infopark to provide education for work. Joseph E. George said he is pleased to start the new project on the third anniversary along with other social commitment activities of Avodha.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit