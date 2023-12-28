Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IITM) and Anna University (AU), Chennai, for various initiatives, including courses to enhance the skill sets of both students and young professionals.

A one-year international course in Telecom Technology & Management led by IITM in collaboration with BSNL in course design and delivery. This course serves as a launchpad for students and young professionals, both in India and abroad, to elevate their knowledge and skills in cutting-edge telecom technology and management, thereby enhancing their employability and career growth, says a release.

A short-term telecom technology course will be introduced to bridge the gap between industry and academia, thereby augmenting the employability of students. BSNL’s initial establishment of labs at AU campuses in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and Nagercoil for conducting the short-term courses, with plans to extend the same across approximately 450 AU-affiliated/constituent colleges in Tamil Nadu in the near future.

The MoU also includes expansion of 4G and 5G networks to cover IIT-Madras and AU campuses in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Nagercoil, with the intent to open doors for the remaining 450 colleges, the release said.