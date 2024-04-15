Arjun Mohan, the CEO of Byju’s India, has resigned from his position in a little over six months after he took over, with founder Byju Raveendran resuming daily operational responsibilities, the company said in a statement. Mohan will transition to an external advisory role.

This is a significant step as the embattled edtech Byju’s is grappling with multiple issues that have plagued the company for the past year.

Mohan will step down to pursue other opportunities as the business has contracted and Byju Raveendran will handle more day-to-day operations for the India business, housed under Think & Learn. Raveendran would be returning to the top of daily affairs after nearly four years.

“Arjun has done an outstanding job steering Byju’s through a challenging period,” Raveendran said, adding, “We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions as a strategic advisor.”

Arjun Mohan had replaced Mrinal Mohit last year as the company CEO. Both of them were former students of Raveendran.

The rejig comes at a time when the company has consolidated its operations into three focused divisions – The Learning App, Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and Test-prep. Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses to ensure profitability as the company continues to battle severe cash crunch issues.

“This reorganisation marks the start of Byju’s 3.0 - a leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalised education,” Raveendran added.

The embattled edtech is grappling with a tight liquidity situation. The company has given up its office spaces, taken multiple rounds of layoffs. Under Mohan’s leadership, restructuring was a major task, during which the company had laid-off nearly 5,000 employees.

The company is also facing challenges with its investors, as four of the company’s investors had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The NCLT directed the edtech company to keep funds received from the rights issue in an escrow account until the disposal of the oppression and mismanagement plea filed by investors.

On April 8, 2024, Byju’s began salary payments after a two-month delay, even though it is barred from using proceeds of the rights issue.

