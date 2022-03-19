CA Foundation Course exams postponed to June

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 23 to 29

The CA Institute has rescheduled the Foundation Course Examination that was slated for the last week of May. According to the revised schedule, the exams will be held in the last week of June 2022, the CA Institute has said.

The Foundation Course is the entrance level course for the Chartered Accountancy offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Earlier, it was known as the Common Proficiency Test (CA-CPT). The CA Foundation exam is conducted by ICAI twice in a year (May and November).

It may be recalled that the ICAI had in January this year announced the schedule of Chartered Accountants May 2022 examinations. Among other examinations, the Foundation Examination May 2022 was to be held on May 23,25,27 and 29. Now it has been rescheduled to June 24,26,28 and 30.

The latest ICAI move to reschedule Foundation Course examination has been prompted by the announcements of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (Term II (2021-22) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) (Semester 2, year 2022) to schedule their Senior School Certificate Examinations during that period (last week of May).

Candidates who have completed Class 12 or those appearing for Class 12 exams in the current year are eligible for writing the CA Foundation exam. Graduates and post graduates or candidates with equivalent qualification are exempted from writing the Foundation exam.