Cracking down on rule violations, the CA Institute has barred several students from CA exams for five years for possessing mobile phones during the recent May exams.

The ICAI Examination Committee have now decided that such erring students who adopted unfair means during CA exams cannot appear in future exams for the next five years. However, the number of students against whom such stringent action is being taken has not been revealed. The geographies that these students represented were also not disclosed, when contacted.

This is not the first time the CA Institute is taking action on students adopting unfair means during exams, but this is the first time when a five year stringent punishment has been imposed, sources said.

Currently, the policy of Examination Department of ICAI prohibits possession of Mobile Phone or any other electronic device / gadgets inside the examination centre during Chartered Accountants Examinations.

“During May 2024 Chartered Accountants Examinations, it was observed that certain examinees were found in the physical possession of the Mobile Phone and some telegram group/WhatsApp group/other channels of communication were found in their mobile phones.

All the mobile phones were confiscated, and reports were taken from the Examination Centre and other Functionaries”, said the ICAI’s Examination Committee in a note published on ICAI website.

The Examination Committee has now advised Students to go through the Instructions to Examinees provided along with the admit card, carefully and familiarize themselves with the same to ensure the compliance in letter and spirit.

Over 4 lakh students appeared in the May edition of CA exams that took place between 2nd to 17th last month.. The intermediate course exams were held on May 3, 5 and 9 (Group I) and May 11, 15 and 17 (Group II).

The final exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8 (Group I). For the Group II, the final exams were held on May 10,14 and 16.