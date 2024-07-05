The CA Institute on Friday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with eight different Universities for the promotion of commerce curriculum across the country and make it more efficient.

These MoUs were signed at the 4th Global Education Summit in Commerce and Accountancy (GESCA) 2024 in the capital. The Summit was inaugurated by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs.

The MoUs were signed with University of Kerala, Manipal University, S.S.Jain Subodh PG College, Ganpat University, Kongu Arts and Science College, Graphic ERA (Deemed to be University), Amity University and Apeejay Stya University.

As part of the MoU, ICAI will also contribute to faculty training programs undertaken by the universities and there would be collaboration between the universities and CA Institute for further growth of the commerce and accountancy profession.

The signing of MoUs with various universities underscores ICAI’s dedication to enhancing the quality of commerce and accountancy education in India. This initiative will not only bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application but also equip future graduates with the necessary skills to excel in a dynamic global economy, according to ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal.

In his inaugural address, Harsh Malhotra emphasized the pivotal role of education in national development. “India has established a commendable position in the field of accountancy. Educationists are crucial in advancing India’s economy to third place globally. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 prioritises holistic student development, with the educational institutions nurturing their growth. Chartered Accountants plays a pivotal role in India’s progress by auditing companies, ensuring transparency, and upholding ethical standards. Financial literacy is very important, and I am happy that ICAI is taking a lead in spreading financial literacy,” he said.

Agarwal said that ICAI is committed to advancing commerce education not just in India but globally. Today, we celebrate 75 years as educators and regulators setting global benchmark in commerce education. “Looking ahead, we have a 25-year plan focused on how India can achieve developed nation status, continuing our commitment to excellence and global impact in the field of commerce and accountancy,” he added.

