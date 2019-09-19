Education

CA Institute to set up representative office in Ladakh

K.R. Srivats New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

The CA Institute has decided to set up a representative office in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Taking forward the mission of inclusive growth and empowering students, the Council of ICAI has also decided to waive off 75 per cent fee for the students registering from the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and also from 8 North Eastern States for all levels of CA Course — Foundation, Intermediate and Final.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) office in Ladakh will act as a facilitation centre to spread awareness about Chartered Accountancy course as a tool for social empowerment and provide much needed professional employment opportunities to the local youth, ICAI has said.

[email protected]

Published on September 19, 2019
Ladakh
ICAI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MAHE tops in university rating framework