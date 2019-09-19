CA Institute to set up representative office in Ladakh

The CA Institute has decided to set up a representative office in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Taking forward the mission of inclusive growth and empowering students, the Council of ICAI has also decided to waive off 75 per cent fee for the students registering from the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and also from 8 North Eastern States for all levels of CA Course — Foundation, Intermediate and Final.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) office in Ladakh will act as a facilitation centre to spread awareness about Chartered Accountancy course as a tool for social empowerment and provide much needed professional employment opportunities to the local youth, ICAI has said.

