Cabinet approves STARS project worth ₹5,718 crore with financial support of World Bank

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of a project called Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) for improving quality of education in six States. The total project cost is pegged at ₹5,718 crore with the financial support of World Bank amounting to $500 million (approximately ₹3,700 crore), the official statement said.

The STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme under Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and will involve the setting up and support to the National Assessment Centre, PARAKH as an independent and autonomous institution under Department of School Education and Literacy, an official statement added.

“The project covers Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. The identified States will be supported to various interventions for improving the quality of education. Besides this project, it is also envisaged to implement a similar ADB funded project in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Assam,” it added.

Special package

The Cabinet also approved a special package worth ₹520 crore in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh for five years till FY 2023-24. This is being done to ensure funding of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh “on a demand driven basis without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period”.

An official statement said this will ensure that sufficient funds under the Mission are available as per need of the UTs and is also in line with the government’s aim to universalise all centrally-sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, an MoU between India and Australia for collaboration in capacity building, research and development and making an impact for sustainable groundwater management also got the Cabinet’s nod. This was signed between Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga rejuvenation, India and Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater use through village-level intervention (MARVI) PARTNERS, Australia in October 2019.