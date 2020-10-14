Cabinet approves STARS project worth ₹5,718 crore with financial support of World Bank

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of a project called Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) for improving quality of education in six States. The total project cost is pegged at ₹5,718 crore with the financial support of World Bank amounting to $500 million (approximately ₹3,700 crore), the official statement said.
The STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme under Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and will involve the setting up and support to the National Assessment Centre, PARAKH as an independent and autonomous institution under Department of School Education and Literacy, an official statement added.
“The project covers Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. The identified States will be supported to various interventions for improving the quality of education. Besides this project, it is also envisaged to implement a similar ADB funded project in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Assam,” it added.
The Cabinet also approved a special package worth ₹520 crore in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh for five years till FY 2023-24. This is being done to ensure funding of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh “on a demand driven basis without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period”.
An official statement said this will ensure that sufficient funds under the Mission are available as per need of the UTs and is also in line with the government’s aim to universalise all centrally-sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in a time bound manner.
Meanwhile, an MoU between India and Australia for collaboration in capacity building, research and development and making an impact for sustainable groundwater management also got the Cabinet’s nod. This was signed between Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga rejuvenation, India and Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater use through village-level intervention (MARVI) PARTNERS, Australia in October 2019.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
₹1198 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1185117012101225 The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher ...
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...