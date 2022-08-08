Campus placements in IIT Madras hit a record high in 2021-22

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recorded the highest ever job offers in campus placements in an academic year with 1,199 jobs from 380 companies during phases I and II during the 2021-22 academic year.

In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from students’ summer internships. This has led to a total of 1,430 job offers, which is significantly higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.

This also includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a new record high. Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during campus placement. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, says a press release.

The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 was ₹21.48 lakh per annum. The highest salary offered was $250,000.

As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during 2021-22 have received job offers.

CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 .”

International offers included 11 from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Others on the list were Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber, the release said.