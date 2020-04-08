Cancelled job offers: HRD Minister asks IITs to hold special placement drive

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday asked all the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) directors to conduct a placement drive for students affected by the cancelled job offers.

“I have asked all IIT directors to hold special placement drive for the students affected by cancelled job offers. Remember, we are in this together and the only way to win this battle against coronavirus pandemic is to fight it together as one,” said Pokhriyal.

The students to whom the jobs were offered during the placement drive are among the country’s brightest minds and can help recruiters in times of crisis, he added.

“I have appealed to all campus recruiters not to withdraw jobs offered to graduating students of technical education institutions,” said Pokhriyal.

Earlier, V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi has also appealed to the corporates who have offered jobs to IIT Delhi graduates and are now considering to withdraw those because of the current situation.

“Once a student is offered a placement, as per IIT-Delhi policy, the student is not allowed to sit for the other placements. Students trust companies with their offers and do not even apply for other companies,” said Rao.

As a result, if a job or internship offer is withdrawn at this stage, the student, having given up his/her right to apply for other similar jobs, will end up not having any job now, he added.