Career Mosaic, an international student recruitment firm, announced the opening of its new office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gujarat.

The firm’s presence in GIFT City will facilitate seamless application management, assessments, marketing strategies and enrollment procedures for educational institutions aiming to tap into the Indian study abroad market and beyond, said an official release here. “Our strategic global expansion initiatives and landmark presence in GIFT City underscore our unwavering commitment to redefining the contours of student recruitment and fostering global educational opportunities,” said Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, at Career Mosaic.

As one of the largest international student recruiters, Career Mosaic has been instrumental in the academic journey of countless students, partnering with over 900 universities globally, the release added.