‘CA’s May examination cancelled’

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday informed the Supreme Court that the May cycle of CA examination, scheduled between July 29 and August 16, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Counsel appearing for ICAI told a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar that now the May cycle examination will be merged with the November 2020 cycle of the CA exam. The apex court was hearing through video-conferencing a plea which had challenged the ‘opt out’ option provided by ICAI alleging that it “arbitrarily” discriminate between the aspirants in May cycle of CA examination. The plea had also sought more exam centres across the country.