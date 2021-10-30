CavinKare launches Green Trends Academy

Scripting a survival
FMCG major CavinKare on Saturday launched Green Trends Academy, professional beauty and styling institution in Chennai. The institution aims to bring together a bouquet of courses to meet the growing talent demands of the beauty and grooming industry. It was launched by Nandakumar, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Department, says a company press release.
Green Trends Academy is set to bridge the skill gap in India’s booming beauty and grooming industry, which employs nearly seven million skill-based professionals. Through its carefully designed curriculum, the institute will further fuel the passion of young minds to pursue the right skill set to become expert professionals.
The academy will offer over seven diploma courses and six certificate courses. With a team of six trained professionals, the course is spread across hair, skin, make-up and salon management, the release said.
R Gopalakrishnan, Business Head - Trends Division, CavinKare, said that the academy would contribute significantly towards building the right talent pool for the beauty and grooming industry in India. With the sector poised to have double-digit growth, there is a more-than-ever growing need for skilled talent to undertake creative styling to match the evolving preferences of our consumers. With over 5,000 trained professionals from across the country and the globe leading programs to provide wholesome training, we are confident that Green Trends Academy students will carve a niche for themselves in the industry.
