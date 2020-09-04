CBSE announces compartment date sheet for class X, XII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced compartment date sheet for class X and XII.

The compartment exam for class X will be from September 22-28. For Class X, it will be from September 22-29.

“All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle and water bottle and will cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth,” said official statement.

The candidates will follow physical distancing norms and parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions on Covid-19. They will also ensure that their ward is not sick, it added.

Besides theory exam, there will also be practical examination in respect of those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical.

“Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed in practical,” said the statement.

The CBSE Class XII Board Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 till March 30.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, CBSE cancelled the examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 30 in 12 subjects, along with examinations in 11 subjects for students of North-Eastern Delhi.

These exams were re-scheduled and took place between July 1 to 15.