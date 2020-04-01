CBSE introduces ‘Applied Mathematics’ as new academic elective from 2020-21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced ‘Applied Mathematics’ as a new academic elective from the current academic year (2020-2021) for class XI.

“The Applied Mathematics course is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of Mathematics that are required to be successful in different fields of their future career. Therefore, this course may be selected by students keeping this aspect in mind,” said the official release.

The approach of Applied Mathematics subject will be practical, and the students are expected to learn through practical applications of Mathematics in different disciplines, the release added.

“Those students who have passed Basic Mathematics in class X are now allowed to offer the new academic elective Applied Mathematics at Senior Secondary Level,” said the release.

The affiliated schools who have permission for running Mathematics course in their school at Senior Secondary Level would be automatically eligible to run this course with the availability of necessary infrastructure and human resources.

“It may be noted that those students who have earlier offered Applied Mathematics as a Skill Elective will offer Applied Mathematics as an Academic Elective in the current year 2020-21 for class XII. They have to follow the syllabus of Applied Mathematics offered as an academic subject. Applied Mathematics course will not be available from the current Academic Session 2020-21 as Skill subject,” the release added.