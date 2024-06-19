The Centre on Wednesday said it had scrapped the UGC-NET 2024 exam held on June 18 after it was indicated prima facie “that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised”.

The matter will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)..

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges, and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said the June exam of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was conducted on Tuesday in OMR (pen and paper) mode in two shifts across different cities of the country.

However on June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination, indicating that the integrity of the examination “may have been compromised”.

A fresh date for the examinations will be announced later.

The UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, in June and December.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for thorough investigation in the matter,” a statement by the Ministry of Education said.