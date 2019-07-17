Education

Chennai’s US Consulate teams up with Loyala College to conduct debate competition

BL Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Students between 18-25 years may participate in the competition on constitutional law scheduled to take place from July 26 to September 14

The United States (US) Consulate General will team up with Loyala College to conduct a debate competition on the constitution law of the US and India.

The competition will take place in Kochi, Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli, and Chennai, between July 26 and September 14.

Participants of the contest have to be between the ages of 18 and 25. The winners would be awarded a Macbook Pro as well as subscriptions to legal databases and trophies.

Certificates will be awarded to all participants.

The entry to the competition is free and the debate will be in English.

Students may access the US Consulate General Chennai Facebook page for more details or contact 94489-76833.

Events and registration for debate competition

