Chennai’s US Consulate teams up with Loyala College to conduct debate competition

The United States (US) Consulate General will team up with Loyala College to conduct a debate competition on the constitution law of the US and India.

The competition will take place in Kochi, Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli, and Chennai, between July 26 and September 14.

Participants of the contest have to be between the ages of 18 and 25. The winners would be awarded a Macbook Pro as well as subscriptions to legal databases and trophies.

Certificates will be awarded to all participants.

The entry to the competition is free and the debate will be in English.

Students may access the US Consulate General Chennai Facebook page for more details or contact 94489-76833.