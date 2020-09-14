Education

Covid-19: UGC-NET exam postponed, to be conducted September 24 onwards

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

The Ministry of Education’s testing agency on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam.

The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

“This is due to some common candidates in both exams, and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” she added.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The NTA released the new schedule for various exams in the last week of August.

