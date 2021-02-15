Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote use of natural refrigerants

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Danfoss Industries has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with an initial investment of ₹ 1 crore to enhance skill development.
The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focussed on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants. The MoU was signed in the presence of Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss Industries, KVS Hari, Registrar and Professor at the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering.
In a press release, Danfoss said, refrigerants lie at the core of the cold chain and refrigeration industry, but traditional refrigerants such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are known to contribute to global warming and depletion of the ozone layer.
“This collaboration with IISc endeavours to enhance R&D and skill development in the use of natural refrigerants,” Purushothaman was quoted in the release.
Danfoss will provide hands-on training using demo systems both at IISc and the Danfoss campus.
