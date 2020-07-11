Delhi Government cancels all state university exams: Manish Sisodia

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Delhi Government on Saturday announced that it has decided to cancel all Delhi State university exams including final exams due to Coronavirus pandemic.
“All the students will be promoted to the next semester. The degree will be awarded to the final year students based on the evaluation parameters decided by the universities,” said Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.
In middle of the pandemic, when there are no classes, no material and no proper online education system. It is unfair to test the students who are already under tremendous stress, he added.
“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Narendra Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges that come under the Centre,” Sisodia.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday has permitted universities and other academic institutions to conduct the final term examinations.
“The final term examination are to be compulsorily conducted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” said Home Ministry said in a letter written to the Higher Education Secretary.
