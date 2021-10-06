Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University releases its first cut-off list for admission

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University released its first cut-off list for admissions on Tuesday with BA (Honours) Psychology having the highest cut-off at 99.50 per cent for candidates from outside the national capital.
Over 21,000 candidates applied for admissions to the university, which reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi.
It announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and those outside the city.
The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Psychology is pegged at 98.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, a rise from last year's 97.50 per cent. For candidates from outside Delhi, the cut-off for the course is 99.50 per cent. Last year, it was 99 per cent.
The cut-off for BA (Honours) English is pegged at 97.50 per cent for both Delhi-based and outside city aspirants. Last year, it was 96.25 per cent for Delhi candidates and 96.75 for outside city aspirants.
For BA (Honours) History the cut-off is pegged at 96.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants. For those based outside the national capital, it is 98.50 per cent, a significant rise from last year when it was 97 per cent.
The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Mathematics is 94.25 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, a marked rise from last year's score of 93 per cent. For those from outside Delhi, the cut-off is 95.25 per cent.
The university gives provisional admissions to applicants based on applications received during the registration process, provided they meet the cut-offs.
