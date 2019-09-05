Delhi University, IIT-Madras, BHU among 5 awarded Institutions of Eminence status

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday awarded Institutions of Eminence (IoE) status to five public universities: IIT-Madras, Banaras Hindu University, IIT-Kharagpur, University of Delhi and University of Hyderabad.
The decision was taken by the MHRD on the advice of University Grants Commission and the Empowered Expert Committee to award these five public universities the IoE tag.
Meanwhile, Letters of Intent (LoI) were issued to five Private Universities for accepting and sending their preparedness for being declared as Institutions of Eminence. These institutes are: Amrita Viswavidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Satya Bharti Foundation, Mohali. These institutions will need to submit their readiness for commencing academic operations as IoEs.
In addition, letters were issued to two State governments — UP and Haryana — to pass legislation in the State Assembly to change the status of — Shiv Nadar University and OP Jindal University respectively — from Private Universities. The move is required to enable to be considered as IoE Deemed Universities.
Jadavpur University (West Bengal) and Anna University (Tamil Nadu) these two State universities were also selected by the Empowered Committee and the State governments have been asked to indicate their commitment towards their contribution under the IoE scheme. Earlier, in the first round under the IoE scheme, six institutions were selected as IoEs.
