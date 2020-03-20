Devi Shetty advises students not to worry about gloomy situation

As the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s (IIM-B) convocation ceremony was postponed due to the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus, in a low key event, degrees were conferred on 615 students.

The programme announcements were made by Devi Prasad Shetty, Chair, Board of Governors, IIMB, who joined online, with Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM-B where degrees were conferred by the Chair, IIMB Board of Governors, to 14 students of the Doctoral Programme, 27 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management, 70 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 75 students of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, and 429 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management.

Gold medals were awarded to seven students across different programmes. Out of the seven gold medallists, three are women of whom one received two gold medals.

In a simple and safe function, following the conferral, four students of the Doctoral programme (who were present on campus) and the seven gold medal winners were awarded their degrees and medals by G Raghuram, Director, IIM-B in the presence of the Programme Chairs.

Shetty, congratulated the students and wished them luck, advised them not to be worried about the gloomy situation of today, but be excited about a bright tomorrow. “The future you are inheriting from all of us is very tough, but exciting nonetheless. Do make the most of it.”

In PGPPM (Batch 2019-20), Neha Verma has won the gold medal for best academic performance. From PGPEM (Batch 2018-20), the gold medal for first rank went to Siddhartha Garikapati. In EPGP (2019-20), Rachana Kamath has won the gold medal for both first rank as well as for best all round performance.

In PGP (Batch 2018-20), Narayan Sunil received the gold medal for first rank, Subhrangsu Mukherjee and Ankita Shrivastava received it for second rank, and Jinit Pragnesh Dharia for best all round performance.