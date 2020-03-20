Devi Shetty advises students not to worry about gloomy situation

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
As the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s (IIM-B) convocation ceremony was postponed due to the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus, in a low key event, degrees were conferred on 615 students.
The programme announcements were made by Devi Prasad Shetty, Chair, Board of Governors, IIMB, who joined online, with Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM-B where degrees were conferred by the Chair, IIMB Board of Governors, to 14 students of the Doctoral Programme, 27 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management, 70 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 75 students of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, and 429 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management.
Gold medals were awarded to seven students across different programmes. Out of the seven gold medallists, three are women of whom one received two gold medals.
In a simple and safe function, following the conferral, four students of the Doctoral programme (who were present on campus) and the seven gold medal winners were awarded their degrees and medals by G Raghuram, Director, IIM-B in the presence of the Programme Chairs.
Shetty, congratulated the students and wished them luck, advised them not to be worried about the gloomy situation of today, but be excited about a bright tomorrow. “The future you are inheriting from all of us is very tough, but exciting nonetheless. Do make the most of it.”
In PGPPM (Batch 2019-20), Neha Verma has won the gold medal for best academic performance. From PGPEM (Batch 2018-20), the gold medal for first rank went to Siddhartha Garikapati. In EPGP (2019-20), Rachana Kamath has won the gold medal for both first rank as well as for best all round performance.
In PGP (Batch 2018-20), Narayan Sunil received the gold medal for first rank, Subhrangsu Mukherjee and Ankita Shrivastava received it for second rank, and Jinit Pragnesh Dharia for best all round performance.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...