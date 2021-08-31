Education

Don’t force students to come to school, says Telangana HC

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 31, 2021

A government high school at Musheerabad lay in derelict condition due to lack of maintenance for the past year and a half since the start of COVID-19 pandemic   -  The Hindu

Telangana not to open residential schools, hostels

The Telangana High Court has directed the State government not to force the students to attend classes in person.

It asked the government not to take any action on students who do not attend.

It also said no action should be taken against schools that have decided not to reopen classes.

Acting on a public interest litigation on the State government’s decision to open schools from September 1, the High Court asked the government not to open residential schools and hostels.

Later in the day, the State issued an Order, revising its earlier order on the reopening of schools conforming to the court directions.

In the new Order, the Education Department asked the schools not to compel students to attend classes.

Conducting classes

It has left it to the school managements on how to conduct the classes – offline, online or a mix of both.

“Any undertaking obtained from parents by school management absolving the school management of any liability if the child gets infected with virus while in school, will not have any legal protection,” it said.

Published on August 31, 2021

