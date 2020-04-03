E-learning platform Imarticus launches NSDC approved courses for professionals amid lockdown

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Along with some of India’s largest corporations, a swathe of start-ups and multinationals are asking employees to work from home as the number of coronavirus cases surge. There is also a rise in the number of people who want to make optimal use of their time at home. Observing this trend, National Skill Development Corporation approved education platform, Imarticus learning is all set to launch a series of certification courses across technology, data analytics, and finance.
According to the company’s official release, these online courses are free of cost and allows professionals to upgrade themselves with relevant industry knowledge to fast-track their proficiency in the field.
Imarticus Learning is a platform that has training capsules in an array of courses like finance, data analytics, and data science.
The company mentioned that the first batch went live from March 30 and the course subscription is on until the situation dies down.
The company assured that through these courses, it has designed strategic solutions keeping in mind the need of corporates along with that of aspirants, hence bridging the industry-academia gap.
Nikhil Barshikar, Co-founder, Imarticus Learning stated in the official release: “Upskilling is not an option, it is a necessity and what better time than this. With the Covid-19 outbreak, professionals are working from home and are investing quite a bit of their time in upgrading their existing skills. We have therefore launched a series of free online courses that aim to enhance individuals' skills and proficiency with the most engaging learning environment.”
He further added that with new disruptive technologies replacing old archaic systems, people realize the significance of online learning and quite a significant number of people are opting for online courses.
“Those who have a desire to learn, to excel find their way to the top, for them barriers cease to exist. Covid-19 is an eye-opener and has educated people about switching to online learning. This sudden, but a smooth shift has raised awareness on the benefits of online learning and pursuing courses online,” he added.
