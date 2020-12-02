Education

Education Ministry task force to plan for technical education in mother tongue

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank   -  THE HINDU

The Education Ministry has set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

This decision was taken by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a high level meeting which was attended by Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education; IIT Directors, academicians and senior officials of the Ministry to discuss implementation of NEP-2020.

Ensuring access

The task force will be chaired by the Secretary, Higher Education and will submit a report after taking into it consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders.

In a statement, Pokhriyal said no language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made “so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of English language.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
education
language
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.