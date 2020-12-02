Education Ministry task force to plan for technical education in mother tongue

The Education Ministry has set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

This decision was taken by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a high level meeting which was attended by Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education; IIT Directors, academicians and senior officials of the Ministry to discuss implementation of NEP-2020.

Ensuring access

The task force will be chaired by the Secretary, Higher Education and will submit a report after taking into it consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders.

In a statement, Pokhriyal said no language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made “so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of English language.”