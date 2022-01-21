Fittr partners with Vedantu to provide wellness sessions for children

BL Bengaluru Bureau,

Bengaluru, January 21

Edtech unicorn Vedantu has partnered with fitness platform Fittr to promote healthy and active living in children through monthly sessions.

Fittr and Vedantu aim to connect with over two million kids associated in the next 12 months. Fittr and Vedantu’s wellness sessions will be conducted by certified Fittr coaches using Vedantu’s platform, under the V-Nurture and Super School programs. Starting from January 26, the first session on Masterclass on fundamentals of Science-backed Exercise and Nutrition will be hosted on Vedantu’s platform, led by Fittr coach Nachiketh Shetty.

Speaking on the association, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO Fittr, said, “At Fittr, we have a dedicated vertical for children, Fittr Kids, wherein certified coaches and experts offer scientifically-backed solutions towards exercise and nutrition. We also offer activity and training-based plans for holistic wellness solutions. This is for the first time a fitness and an ed-tech platform are coming together to achieve an exceptional goal of making over two million lives healthier. With Fittr’s expertise in urging people to lead healthy lifestyle and Vedantu’s remarkable knowledge and network, we aim to educate children about the importance and fundamentals of nutrition and physical activity.”

Nutrition and wellness sessions

“At Vedantu, we have always aimed to help students reach their full potential by providing them with all-around development. In addition to the variety of post-class activities offered at V-Nuture and Super School to boost a child’s well-being, the school also stresses the importance of an active lifestyle and health as critical factors during the shaping of a student’s life. As part of our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Fittr, we aim to promote the importance of nutrition and wellness through live nutrition sessions and wellness sessions led by Fittr coaches. This program will be offered on Vedantu’s innovative LIVE platform, W.A.V.E, which is designed to keep students engaged. Even moderate physical activity enhances cognitive alertness, helps cope with anxiety and aids a healthy lifestyle. Our students are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and emerge stronger for a better tomorrow,” said Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder and Head of New Initiatives & Culture, Vedantu.