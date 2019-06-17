Five girls from NTPC’s Super 30 Girls programme crack JEE

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A total of five girls of power generating company NTPC’s ‘Super 30 girls’- programme have cracked the JEE (Advanced) exam 2019.
The objective of the year-long residential programme is to coach girl students from economically weaker families for the IIT- JEE.
As part of this initiative, rolled out in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), NTPC bears the entire cost of boarding, lodging and coaching for the girl students belonging to underprivileged families, said the statement.
Started on July 1, 2018 the programme had 25 girls studying at the ‘NTPC Super 30 Girls’ centre in Varanasi. These students were selected from various Government schools in Varanasi and Lucknow.
After an MoU was signed by the NTPC Northern Region Headquarter in Lucknow and CSRL, New Delhi, NTPC and CSRL jointly initiated the Rs 77.03 lakh-programme for 30 girls selected from families living in the vicinity of NTPC plants in the northern region.
During the tenure of the project, the students were provided free stay and food and were imparted coaching and training to sit for the entrance examinations (IIT/JEE/NIT) that would help them gain admission to eminent institutes in the country.
