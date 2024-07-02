A flying cadet, a doctor and a cricketer are among this year’s incoming batch of 235 students across three programmes offered by MICA Ahmedabad.

In terms of gender ratio, 47 per cent of the incoming batch across all three programmes ~ flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management Communication (PGDM-C), PGDM Crafting Creative Communications (CCC), and Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) --- are females, stated an official release from the institute.

Among the PGDM-C students is 26-year-old Param Veer Chahal, who underwent training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, as an officer cadet. However, a knee injury at the last leg of his training compelled him to withdraw from flying and join MICA.

Similarly, another PGDM-C student Shreyas Walekar (22), is a cricketer who has participated in various national tournaments, including Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) 2016-17, BCCI West Zone Camp (U-16) 2017, Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) 2019-2020 and C.K Nayudu Trophy (U-25) 2022.

The new batch also features students with professional degrees in architecture, law, dentistry, and chartered accountancy. Notably, students hail from various states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Assam.

“The MICA admission process has always facilitated bringing a very interesting mix of diversity across various categories to the campus. This year, in the PGP class of 206 students, we have a host of students with varied professional degrees including architects, lawyers, dentists, chartered accountants and a Doctor. We also have a few students with postgraduate degrees in international journalism, sports management, and economics,” stated Githa Heggde, Dean of MICA.

The highest number of students are from Maharashtra (46), Delhi (31), Gujarat (27), Uttar Pradesh (25), and others. Interestingly, the batch also has one student from Tripura and two from Assam. The institute has students from various disciplines like MBBS, Pharma, Architecture, Dentistry, Design, Law, and Finance, the release added,

