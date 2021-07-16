Govt launches innovation training programme for 50,000 teachers

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Friday jointly launched the ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ (SIATP) for 50,000 school teachers. The programme aims to train these school teachers on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, idea generation etc.
“The teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. He said that we aim to make our teachers, change-agents and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready,” said Pradhan. He stressed that technology is reshaping the world and our students can address not only domestic but also global challenges.
The program launched is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, CBSE and AICTE, which will in turn nurture lakhs of students with innovation capabilities, develop a culture of innovation and lay the foundation of a new and vibrant India, he added.
“Ministry of Education has launched its new initiative in the field of innovation in collaboration with Tribal Affairs Ministry which will benefit the large number of schools for tribal children across the country. This programme will have far reaching consequences which will help to fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of a New India,” said Munda.
The ‘SIATP’ will give wings to the children’s creativity and provide a platform so that they can give something new to the world with their ideas. Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal children is another ambitious programme of PM Modi under which 740 EMRS will be established in tribal-dominated areas over the next three years, added Munda.
The students of EMRS will greatly benefit from SIATP since it is also the endeavour of the Tribal Affairs Ministry to give the best possible education to the tribal children.
“The program has been designed by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education and AICTE for school Teachers based on its “Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution’s faculty members”. The training will be delivered in online mode only,” said the official statement.
MoS, Annpurna Devi; MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS Subhas Sarkar were also present, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
