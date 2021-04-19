Great Learning exits FY 21 with $100 million revenue run rate

Great Learning, an edtech firm in the professional and higher education space has exited FY 21 with $100 million revenue run rate in March. It started the year with close to 1 lakh users and ended it with a tenfold growth of 1.2 million from 160 countries, with 40 per cent of its business coming from international learners.

“We have been doubling and tripling growth every year for six years now. In FY 2020 we garnered ₹325 crore revenue, a 150 per cent growth over the previous fiscal. We haven’t announced FY 21 financials yet, but overall it was a year of good growth for us. While our blended learning programs which include a significant classroom component took a beating due to Covid-restrictions, our online business grew 250 per cent of which a 150 per cent is from international markets and the rest from India. We expect to grow more than double this fiscal,” said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder CEO, Great Learning and Vice Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management.

To support its growth in a Covid year the start-up ramped up its team from 500 last March to 1,200 plus. All the new hires who were virtually tested, interviewed and onboarded are working remotely from rural villages in Kerala, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

“We hired across functions including tech, content, marketing sales, academics, HR, Finance etc because overall business has grown and we have more than doubled our paid programme portfolio from 14 last year to over 30 at present,” said Lakhamraju. In response to Covid-19 outbreak last year, the Great Learning Academy was launched with 30 free courses that have since been ramped up to 200 with 100 new courses to be added soon.

“We have facilitated career transitions for 10,000 plus people and the average increase in compensation that a person gets after completing a Great Learning programme is 40 per cent. One of our students Shawrya Sharma from our 6-month PG Programme in Data Science and Engineering got a new job for ₹24 lakhs CTC and he is just in his mid-20s,” said Lakhamraju.

Great Learning offers paid courses across verticals including AI, ML, Data Science, Business Analytics, Cloud Computing, IoT, Block Chain, Fullstack development and courses in Business too. It offer courses in collaboration with some of the best Indian and Global university partners – MIT, Stanford, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. “We have 91 per cent completion rate for our courses and our user satisfaction rates are 4.6/5 across 50 million hours of learning,” said Lakhamraju.