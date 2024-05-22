Harvard University’s governing board said it’s declining to award degrees to 13 students who violated the university’s policies by participating in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The move came after 115 faculty members showed up to a meeting on Monday and voted to allow the students to graduate, even after they’d been disciplined by an administrative board, according to the Harvard Crimson. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences has about 888 voting members.

The ruling may exacerbate divisions between the Harvard Corp., led by former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and some faculty and students. The students were found to have “violated the university’s policies by their conduct during their participation in the recent encampment in Harvard Yard,” the corporation said in a statement Wednesday.

Also read: Harvard University adds caste as protected category for student workers

Harvard Corp. has been criticized since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with the university struggling to combat accusations of antisemitism on campus and more recently of allowing the encampment on Harvard Yard. The university leadership, including interim President Alan Garber, has also faced backlash from faculty and students for disciplining the activists.

Asmer Asrar Safi, an incoming Rhodes scholar to Oxford University from Pakistan, said on X that he’s one of the students unable to graduate.

More than 1,539 degrees will be awarded to Harvard College students in a ceremony on Thursday in Harvard Yard, which will include a day of processions, speakers and celebration.

