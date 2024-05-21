Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government has selected former Twitter India head, Manish Maheshwari, currently an AI entrepreneur and co-founder of Fanory.ai, for the Mason Fellow Program.

This program aims to address global development challenges and is renowned for its international impact. Starting from July 2024, he will spend two semesters at Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Mason Program, Harvard University’s oldest international initiative, was established over six decades ago. It aims to bring leaders from developing countries to Harvard to tackle pressing global development issues.

Named after Edward Sagendorph Mason, a former Harvard professor and dean of Harvard Kennedy School from 1947 to 1958, the program boasts an esteemed alumni network which includes influential figures such as UN’s former Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, Singapore’s newly appointed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as well as former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Nobel Peace Prize laureates President Santos of Colombia and President Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

Alumni also include leaders across diverse fields including NGOs, central banks, social movements, media, and entrepreneurship, highlighting the program’s impact and prestige.

Reflecting on his selection, Maheshwari expressed gratitude, stating, “Incredibly humbled by this honor, it reaffirms my commitment to integrating technology with societal benefits. We must approach AI development with humility and responsibility, ensuring it benefits all layers of society, especially the marginalized. In doing so, we honor the true spirit of technological advancement — not to overshadow humanity, but to uplift it, ensuring no one is left behind.”

Maheshwari will concentrate on researching AI’s role in empowering individuals and improving the financial security of marginalized creators and bring those learning back to improve Fanory.ai. His primary objective is to ensure that AI advancement is inclusive and responsible, benefiting all sectors of society and maintaining the essence of technological progress.

