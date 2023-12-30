The 100-year-old Hyderabad Public School, which has produced some of the world-class professionals in science, IT, medicine, and entertainment industries, has now drawn a ₹150-crore plan to become part of Top-10 school by 2050.

The school, which produced celebrities such as Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Shantanu Narayan (CEO, Adobe Inc.), and Air Marshal Chalapati, seeks support from its illustrious alumni, who gathered here for a week-long festivities to mark the centenary celebrations.

“We can mobilise the funds ourselves. But we would like to hasten the process so that we can roll out the Vision-2050 much faster,” Gusti J Noria, President of the Hyderabad Public School Society, told businessline.

Besides sprucing up the school infrastructure to meet the demands of a bigger class strength, the HPS was planning to improve sports training, set up an AI Lab and an Innovation Centre to promote entrepreneurship and leadership qualities among students.

Actor-Entrepreneur Daggubati Rana, who is also an alumnus of the school, asked his fellow alumni to create a platform to pool up resources to help support the school’s strategy for 2050.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the school organised StartX, a two-day entrepreneurship summit, covering a variety of issues related to entrepreneurship.

“It is crucial for students to be prepared for the future. Startups, a global phenomenon, contribute to a robust ecosystem and economic growth. StartX aligns with achieving long-term goals and fostering sustainable strategies,” Noria said.

“We have raised ₹5 crore so far and we are reaching out to our alumni to pool resources. We are going to build sport infrastructure to help students become professional players,” he said.

“This is well beyond the regular curriculum. We would like to promote leadership and innovation,” he said.

Also Read: HAL opens new design and test facility for the development of strategic engines

The StartX Showcase highlighted over 30 promising alumni-founded startups, drawing attention from thought leaders. Some notable exhibits included Neehar’s DoctorC, a healthcare and hospital company providing diagnostic services; Archita Bhat’s Mavq, offering an AI-driven low code platform for business innovation; Nishith Parikh’s Hornback, a consumer products company focused on intelligent mobility; and Pranav Nimmagadda’s SDG 3 Health, dedicated to ensuring health and well-being for all.

By the summit’s end, these startups are expected to secure ₹4.5 crore in funding from Alumni Investors, including Ashish Bajaj, CEO and co-founder of eLear Solutions, and Sailesh Sigatapu, General Partner at Anthill Ventures.

The event also included a 5 minute speed networking session, where mentors and thought leaders from diverse fields partnered with aspiring individuals to exchange ideas spanning entrepreneurship, content creation, creative arts, performing arts, law, healthcare, technology, finance & accounting, and marketing.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit